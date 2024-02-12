RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Citigroup

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.40. The company had a trading volume of 123,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.46. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $36,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

