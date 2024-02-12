Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

