Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

