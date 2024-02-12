Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $173,703,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,839 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $40,331,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $27,069,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

