Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:RM opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 53.72 and a quick ratio of 53.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

