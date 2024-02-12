Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 12th (AETUF, CABGY, CASS, CDP, CTVA, FANG, GEHC, IFP, KD, LNC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 12th:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$27.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $152.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $213.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $236.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $298.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $236.00.

