Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Resources Connection has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.48.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

