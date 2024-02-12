Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of QSR stock opened at $77.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
