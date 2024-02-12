Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 526.0% in January

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 526.0% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 30.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ REVB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 185,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,597. Revelation Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $567,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($12.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.00) by ($3.30). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -38.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Revelation Biosciences Company Profile
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Revelation Biosciences
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.