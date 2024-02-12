Reviewing Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 110.76% 9.30% 3.73% Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.54 $57.88 million $9.33 0.67 Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.15 $773.24 million $7.77 4.33

This table compares Amplify Energy and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amplify Energy and Northern Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Oil and Gas 1 2 7 1 2.73

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.54%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Northern Oil and Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

