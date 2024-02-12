Reviewing Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldmoney and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldmoney N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $114.66 million 5.62 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -15.09

Goldmoney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Goldmoney and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldmoney 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 178.41%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Goldmoney.

Profitability

This table compares Goldmoney and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldmoney N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Summary

Applied Digital beats Goldmoney on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc. engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery. The company was formerly known as BitGold Inc. and changed its name to Goldmoney Inc. in July 2015. Goldmoney Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

