Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 108,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,311. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

