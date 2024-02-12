Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 147,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.11. 540,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.89. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.