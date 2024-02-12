Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.96% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,576,000 after buying an additional 422,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,829. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.74. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

