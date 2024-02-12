Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 120,000 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.35% of Health Catalyst worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 3.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,098. The stock has a market cap of $580.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.