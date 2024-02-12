Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 48,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 579,544 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 261,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,789. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $74.17.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

