Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.5 %

CNC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. 1,075,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.