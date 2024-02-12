Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,986 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.24% of MeiraGTx worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. 45,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,690. The firm has a market cap of $424.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

