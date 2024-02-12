Rinkey Investments Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rinkey Investments owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 471,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,590. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

