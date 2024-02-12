Rinkey Investments Increases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Rinkey Investments grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 17.9% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $39,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.57. 1,014,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,244. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.