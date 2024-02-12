Rinkey Investments Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $75.56. 2,857,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,695,037. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

