Rinkey Investments Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rinkey Investments decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18,863.4% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,399 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,037. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

