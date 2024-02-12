Rinkey Investments Sells 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rinkey Investments lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.18. 1,655,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

