Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.05.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

