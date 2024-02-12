Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.05.

Shares of RBLX opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

