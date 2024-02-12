Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
