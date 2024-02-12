Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

