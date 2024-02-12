Rosenblatt Securities Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $65.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LITE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.86.
In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 26.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after buying an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Lumentum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
