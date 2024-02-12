Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47,032 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $170,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,584,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.80. 362,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,953. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

