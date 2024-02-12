Roth Mkm Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $79.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

UBER opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

