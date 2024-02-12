Royal Bank of Canada Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $70.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. California Resources has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

