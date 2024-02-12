Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $181.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $181.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $175.93 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $176.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.