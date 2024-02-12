Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Price Target to $15.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 635,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,753. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.35%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

