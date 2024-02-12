Royal Bank of Canada Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of UBER opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,776,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after buying an additional 199,292 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

