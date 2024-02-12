Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$31.24 and a 52 week high of C$45.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

