Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $365,653,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.76. 1,642,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,647. The stock has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

