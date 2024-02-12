Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 36.9% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 925,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $187,701,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.28. The company had a trading volume of 447,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average is $232.61.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.03.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $365,653,525. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

