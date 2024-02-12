Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 414,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 614,963 shares.The stock last traded at $7.93 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Sasol Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sasol by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 57.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 27.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

