Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 133,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,355. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

