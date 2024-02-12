Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $57.85 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

