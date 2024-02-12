Scotiabank Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $47.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $46.50 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,734 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

