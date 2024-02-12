Scotiabank Lowers ATS (TSE:ATS) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$64.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATS. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$66.14.

TSE ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.64. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

