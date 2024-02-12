SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 3,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 13,649 shares of company stock valued at $89,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SecureWorks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

