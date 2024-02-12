Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $33.27 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

