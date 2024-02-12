Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Shopify by 20.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.