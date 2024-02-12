Shopify (SHO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shopify (TSE:SHOGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

