Shopify (SHO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.
Shopify Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHO
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.