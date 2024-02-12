Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Decreases By 39.3%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ainos Stock Performance

AIMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,318. Ainos has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Ainos had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 874.50%.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

