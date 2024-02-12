Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 41.5%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 3.2 %

ARBEW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

