Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Rises By 285.7%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 0.4 %

APWC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.32. 1,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable ( NASDAQ:APWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.