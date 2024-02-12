Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Declines By 72.7%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $806,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 418.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,019,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

